JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators could not stand up to the scoring barrage of the hosting Jacksonville Icemen Friday night and fell 7-3 in the contest.
Jacksonville's Mike Hedden finished with a goal and four assists.
The Icemen ripped off the first five goals of the contest from five different skaters. Hedden, Garret Ross, Maxime Fortier, Chase Lang and Brendan Warren each found the back of the net over a 16-minute stretch from the end of the first period to the early parts of the second.
Atlanta finally got off the mat with 9:00 to play in the middle frame. Defenseman Joel Messner sent a shot into the crease that was redirected by Luke Nogard past Jacksonville goalie Adam Carlson.
Fortier struck again for Jacksonville less than five minutes later.
Logan Nelson scored for the Gladiators, with assists from Dante Hannoun and Tommy Marchin, with less than three minutes to play in the second period. Nick Bligh continued his scoring ways against Jacksonville when he slotted the puck by Carlson with 11:32 to play in the game. Atlanta could not generate enough offense down the stretch to overcome the early deficit.
The Gladiators return to Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday evening when they host the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.