DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators squandered a 4-1 lead Sunday.
Sam Asselin's hat trick helped salvage a win in a 7-6 track meet with Greenville at Infinite Energy Center, but head coach Jeff Pyle was not happy afterward.
“We had a 4-1 lead and then we play like it's summer league,” Pyle said. “It's form top to bottom. There's no learning. We say the right things but we don't do the right things. That's the difference between professionals and amateurs right there.
“If you accept that, you might as well accept losing — because that's what is going to happen. We're selfish and we're not real smart right now. You see the talent we have, but I don't know if we really want to be a good team.”
Asselin, Atlanta's point leader after Scott Conway's call-up to the AHL, scored at 16:03 and 18:43 of the second period to push the Gladiators back in front. The Boston prospect doubled his goal total in one game (6) and has 12 points in seven games as rookie.
The 21-year-old lefty flicked a shot from the point that bounced by Greenville goalie Chris Nell and then squeezed a puck through a miniscule gap short side. Nell was hugged tight to the post and Asselin still managed to get a backhander though to give Atlanta a 6-4 lead.
“He's great offensively,” Pyle said. “He's really smart. He's tough. He's a hard worker. He's a great kid. He's going to be really good at some point, but it hurts me to watch some of the (defensive) mistakes the guys make. If you're going to move up, that's not acceptable.”
The third period included three goals in the first six minutes and left Atlanta clinging to a 7-6 lead. Captain Derek Nesbitt's banked a shot off Greenville's Brett Beauvais for the Gladiators goal in that span. It miraculously stood up through the final horn to give Atlanta its second straight win. The Gladiators were coming off a solid 4-1 road win in Jacksonville.
“We were really good from the beginning (on the road),” Pyle said. “We were disciplined. We got a lead on the power play and scored, just like tonight, at the right time.
“I thought, OK, now we're kind of getting it. When we play that way, we're really good and we've proven that. Why you wouldn't want to keep playing that way, I don't know.”
The Gladiators grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on goals scored 29 seconds apart.
Luke Nogard banged a point-blank shot over the stick of Nell 2:03 into the game. The next shot on goal, from Eric Neiley, went off a Greenville skate in front to double the margin at 2:32.
The Swamp Rabbits trimmed it on a rebound shoveled in from the slot at 5:00, but Atlanta's offensive blitz continued and it took a 4-1 lead into intermission.
Asselin restored the two-goal lead at 6:57, sweeping around the back of the net and rifling a backhander into the far top corner.
Defenseman Jack Stander capitalized on a 2-on-1 breakaway to score his first goal of the season at 13:26. Stander ripped a heavy shot from the faceoff dot that hit the far post. Nell reached behind back to cover the puck and knocked it over the line.
Greenville erased all of that lead in the second period, starting 11 seconds in.
“Opening faceoff and Asselin gets beat on a regular routine puck off the boards,” Pyle said. “He doesn't have his guy and they score. That tells me where our head is at. I'd be embarrassed if that happened to me.”
Sharp passing between Jacob Pritchard and Brett Beauvais handcuffed the Atlanta defense for the next tally at 7:18.
The Swamp Rabbits tied it 4-4 at 12:30 with the Gladiators standing still. Patrick Bajkov was alone with an open net on the back post, kicked the puck to his stick and flung it behind Ouellette.