Taylor Trebotte/Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH — Mitch Walinski scored his first professional goal, Sang-Hoon Shin remained red hot with two more markers and Tyler Harmon remained undefeated as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

Greenville (32-19-7-1) opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest to grab the 1-0 lead (5:00).

