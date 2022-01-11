Although Derek Nesbitt makes his living as an Atlanta Gladiator, he used a well-worn golf term to describe where he is in terms of his career — he’s on the back nine.
The 39-year-old Ontario native has 15 years in the professional hockey ranks, with nine of those seasons coming as either a Gwinnett or Atlanta Gladiator. No player has spent as much time as a Gladiator than Nesbitt, who leads the franchise in games played, goals and points.
In late December, Nesbitt played in his 1,000th professional game, a 4-3 loss at Jacksonville. He’s played in more than 550 games in the ECHL (most of them as a Gladiator) and more than 372 games in the American Hockey League, considered to be the National Hockey League’s main developmental pipeline.
“Playing that long is a bit of a badge of honor,” said Nesbitt, the team’s captain. “When there are a lot of guys who have played that long…I think it’s very individual things you either want or accomplish. I think longevity is a big thing that guys really start to care about. The biggest thing is to be able to hit that number and still keep going. It’s pretty cool.”
Nesbitt, who this season has recorded seven goals and 13 assists through Jan. 11, has tallied in excess of 150 goals as a Gladiator. The 6-foot, 195-pound wing is also experiencing a circle of life moment as he’s once again playing under coach Jeff Pyle, who was calling the shots for the Gladiators in 2005, Nesbitt’s rookie season.
In that 2005-06 campaign, the Gladiators won 50 games, finished first in the ECHL’s South Division and advanced to the Kelly Cup, the league finals, for the only time in the team’s two-decade history.
“It was a young organization and we had really strong teams before I was here and when I was here,” he said, noting the team had moved to Gwinnett County from Mobile, Alabama, just three years before. “In my rookie year, we lost in the finals and had a 50-win season and a lot of those guys moved on to the next level in their careers.”
After his first season with the Gladiators, Nesbitt played several seasons in the AHL, skating with the Rockford IceHogs, San Antonio Rampage, Manitoba Moose, Peoria Rivermen, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Oklahoma City Barons and Chicago Wolves. He also spent a season overseas, playing in Italy.
Besides providing some scoring punch for the Gladiators, Nesbitt brings a veteran’s demeanor to the ice, in many cases leading by example in a season marked — like everything else — by the lingering effects of COVID.
“Since I’ve been around a while, I kind of assume any role or any position on any night to do whatever job needs to be done,” he said. “I accept that — if it’s a scoring role, great, I’ll try my best to score. And if it’s to try to do what I can to keep the puck out of the net, then I’ll do that.
“It’s a fun squad, trying times this year because of COVID and you’re losing guys here and there and you kind of have a different lineup night in and night and you have to bear down and deal with that as it goes.”
Considering the nomadic tendencies forced upon him by the vagaries of a professional hockey career, Nesbitt has found a true home in the metro area, living with his wife and family in Flowery Branch.
“I’ve been here a long time now and it’s become home over time,” he said. “My wife is from here and her family is all from here. We’ve started our family here. I know this as home as much as I do where I grew up.”
While he’s well aware that he’s closer to the end of his playing career than the beginning, Nesbitt took a wait-and-see posture regarding his immediate future, although it would appear he’s well on his way to being a hockey lifer.
“I have no idea. I’ve been involved in the youth hockey programs here since I came back here in 2015 and I’m currently on my second year as youth hockey director at the Ice Forum,” he said. “That’s a 365-day-a-year job, really, as youth hockey and youth sports in this day and age never really stop. That’s ongoing, which is great.
“It’s been year-by-year for a while now and I’m at that point where every year I sit down with my wife and family and discuss where we’re at and then talk with the coach and the organization to see what the plans are and get a feel for things and kind of go from there. But I definitely haven’t made any decisions on what’s next.”
The dream of every professional player is to skate under the spotlight of the NHL and even though Nesbitt did not reach the acme of his profession, he’s enjoyed his share of “major-league” moments.
“I’m happy to still play,” he said. “I’ve been in (NHL) preseason games and training camps and whatnot, which doesn’t count in these numbers. It sucks, but I was pretty successful at the American (Hockey) League level, which when you’re there is the second-best league in the world because that’s where they’re pulling players from on a day-to-day basis. I don’t guess a lot of guys have played a lot of games at that level, so it is what it is.
“If I was dwelling on the fact that I never got to play in an NHL game I wouldn’t be playing right now. I would have done some mental damage to myself and hate the game. I’m really happy with what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue doing, and I’ll just keep working. It’s all I can really ask for. Right now, when my son is standing in the glass in warmups smiling and waving at me and is so excited to go to Daddy’s hockey game, that’s the NHL for me and I’m pretty happy with that.”
