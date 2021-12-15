ESTERO, Fla. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell late to the Florida Everblades in a 3-1 decision at Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday night. Cody Sylvester scored the lone goal for Atlanta, but three unanswered goals by Florida sunk the Gladiators in the third period.
Atlanta (10-10-2-0) appeared to have scored midway through the first period when Derek Nesbitt fired a shot from a sharp angle for a shorthanded goal. After further review, the goal was disallowed due to the fact that the net was dislodged, and it was deemed that the puck would not have crossed the goal line.
The Gladiators took a 1-0 advantage with a shorthanded goal by Sylvester late in the second period (17:52). Sylvester’s shot hit the top right corner of the net past goaltender Devin Cooley for his 10th tally of the season.
The Everblades (12-6-2-3) leveled the game at 1-1 after a power-play goal from Robert Carpenter early in the third period (1:46).
Jake Jaremko gave Florida a 2-1 lead midway through the third period after a scramble for the puck in front of the net got battered past Tyler Parks (8:55).
Florida sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-netter by Kody McDonald with under a minute left in the game (19:36).
Tyler Parks finished the game with 33 saves on 35 shots. Devin Cooley recorded 23 saves on 24 shots for the Everblades.
