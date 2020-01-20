DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators salvaged a point on Tommy Marchin's hat trick tally, but fell to Greenville 7-6 in overtime Monday afternoon.
Many of the 4,257 on hand for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. matinee at Infinite Energy Arena left enthused about the offensive show.
Atlanta's decision making in its own zone continues to grind the gears of head coach Jeff Pyle.
“We don't defend hard enough and that's been from Day 1,” Pyle said. “We have moments where the wires touch and then, again, we just have too many guys who are selfish. We have a 2-0 lead and we can't give it away fast enough.”
The Gladiators led 2-0 in the first 2 ½ minutes and watched it slip away just as quickly. They played catchup after a short-handed goal by Mason Baptista, who also had a hat trick, just 3:39 into the second period.
“We got pretty much what we deserved,” Pyle said. “Until these guys care more about defense, it's going to stay the same.
“It's not that it can't change. It can. But I can't play for them. I can tell them a thousand times — and I will. But if you were (minus-3) tonight, then I would be worried about how bad I am defensively.”
After 40 minutes trading offensive punches, Marchin forced overtime with the only goal of the third period. Banging away from the top of the crease, Marchin lit the lamp for a third time at 11:23.
Goaltender Chris Nell made it stand up through regulation before Greenville capitalized on a 3-on-1 rush in overtime.
It was just the second win in Duluth this season for the Swamp Rabbits (22-19-1-1), who came in riding a three-game streak.
“You have to pay the price to win in hockey and we're not paying it,” Pyle said. “I'm trying to make trades. There are too many guys here who from shift to shift, night to night, can't be consistent.”
A six-goal first period was evenly divided.
Marchin scored 31 seconds into the game and again at 2:23. Scott Conway set him up both times, first on a bounce pass off the boards and then a smart feed off his own rebound. Conway's initial shot was kicked back to him by goalie Jeremy Helvig and Conway saw Marchin wide open on the other side of the net for an easy 2-0 lead.
Greenville scored on its first shot on goal as well, at 5:40, and surged to a lead on three straight goals.
The tying goal was a tough deflection off a skate in the slot and the Swamp Rabbits jumped in front just as a power play expired at 11:49.
“Our forwards don't defend,” Pyle said. “That's what we have to clean up. They have every excuse for why they can't get it done.”
Atlanta (17-21-1-0) evened the score less than two minutes later. Logan Nelson was in deep and caught Avery Peterson charging toward the net. Peterson shelved the quick feed to forge a 3-3 tie which carried into intermission.
A five-goal second period left Greenville clinging to a 6-5 lead.
The Swamp Rabbits went ahead on short-handed tally from Baptista 3:39 into the period and led 5-3 at 7:24.
“A goal against on the power play should never, ever happen,” Pyle said. “High risk, low reward and that's what happens. When you're under pressure, the puck has to get deep and we're not smart enough to figure it out.”
Joel Messner's efforts twice cut the gap to one goal. The AHL-contracted defenseman capped a 2-on-1 rush with Marchin for his fifth goal of the season at 13:26 and then set up Samuel Asselin in the final minute. Cycling on the power play. Messner slid a feed to the Gladiators leading scorer and Asselin picked the far top corner. Asselin's 16th tally of the season came with 25 seconds left in the period.
