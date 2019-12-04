DULUTH — League-leading South Carolina needed slightly more than five minutes at the start of the second period to erased a 2-0 deficit and beat the Atlanta Gladiators 5-3 on Wednesday at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Gladiators hadn't seen the Stingrays, a division opponent, since the season's opener — a 5-3 decision on Oct. 18.
In the interim, South Carolina racked up 13 more wins and suffered just two regulation losses. The Stingrays (15-2-1-0) were coming off an overtime loss at Orlando on Monday and the Gladiators ruled the first period.
“It's just the Jekyll and Hyde that we have,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We get up 2-0 and then we won't play a team game. We get real selfish. We play a game we can't win.
“Then you see SoCo, they're just simple. They move the puck up consistently. You know what their 'D' are going to do. Our 'D,' you have no idea. It's a crap shoot.”
Prior to the game, Atlanta (9-9-0-0) got two offensive weapons back from AHL. Samuel Asselin and Scott Conway returned after extended stints in Providence. Conway had seven points in his first five games with the Gladiators and was promptly called up on Oct. 28. He had four points in 11 games with the P-Bruins. Asselin was the next to go after scorching ECHL defenses for 14 points in nine games. The 21-year-old from Quebec went up Nov. 14 and had three assists in five AHL games.
Asselin scored with 1:04 left in the game to get the Atlanta within a goal, but it was quickly answered with an unassisted empty-netter from Andrew Cherniwchan.
“We play high risk, low reward,” Pyle said.
The Gladiators dominated the first 20 minutes with crisp passing and sustained possession. They carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
Luke Nogard scored on a wrap-around goal, his seventh of the season, 3:37 into the game.
Atlanta doubled its lead 33 seconds into its first power play. Eric Neiley was tripped with the Gladiators applying strong pressure in the Stingrays' zone and was the one to score on the advantage. Neiley banked his shot from the bottom of the circle off traffic out front. South Carolina goalie Logan Thompson had little chance on the redirection at 7:31.
The power play, one of the best in the ECHL, was complimented by a smothering penalty kill that helped hold the two-goal margin.
“All of sudden we started turning the puck over and we were in our zone the whole time,” Pyle said. “We got a away with a couple we probably shouldn't have gotten away with. I thought, 'OK, we almost blew it there but let's get the wheels back on the wagon.'
“Second period, three terrible goals.”
And in a blink.
South Carolina's Cole Ully scored twice in the first 3:17 of the second period. The first came 40 seconds in and was protested vehemently by netminder Sean Bonar over interference. Ully tied it on an uncontested wrister from the slot.
Less than two minutes later, the Stingrays grabbed a 3-2 lead. Jonathan Charbonneau jumped on a turnover and banked his shot off the defender in the slot.