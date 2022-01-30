DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 5-2 at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Five different Gladiators scored and Gabe Guerter netted the game-winning goal late in the second period as Atlanta (22-15-2-1) won its eighth straight at home.
After a scoreless first period, Atlanta struck first to take a 1-0 lead early in the second period after Guertler fired the puck across the width of the ice to Derek Topatigh who blasted a wrister past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (1:16).
Just over a minute later, Jacksonville (22-12-2-1) tied the game at 1-1 after Derek Lodermeier gained possession of the puck in the low slot and found the back of the net (2:19).
As time wound down on an Atlanta penalty kill, Cody Sylvester collected the puck after coming out of the box, skated down the right wing, and lasered a shot inside the top left corner of the net to give Atlanta a 2-1 advantage (5:20).
The Icemen leveled the game at 2-2 late in the second period after Abbott Girduckis netted one through heavy traffic on a power-play opportunity (16:52).
Atlanta immediately reclaimed the lead late in the second period after a Guertler deflection found twine (18:02). Kameron Kielly delivered the disc to Greg Campbell at the blue line, and Campbell blasted a one-timer that Guertler redirected into the back of the net for his 12th tally on the season.
Eric Neiley netted another goal for Atlanta late in the third period after he cashed in on an empty net to make it 4-2 (18:58).
Luke Nogard joined in on the scoring with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game when he scored on an another empty net to seal the 5-2 victory (19:44).
The Gladiators outshot the Icemen 35-28, and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the afternoon saving 27 of 29 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-1) at Gas South Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.