DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators announced the signing of a dynamic young forward Dante Hannoun and second-year defenseman Rob Powers on Thursday.
Hannoun, 21, averaged nearly a point per game over five seasons in the WHL, mostly for Victoria. He finished his overage season with Prince Albert, winning the WHL championship and making a Memorial Cup appearance.
“Dante Hannoun is a small player but uses that to his advantage," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said of the 5-foot-6 forward. "He played in the WHL and led his team on a great postseason run."
Hannoun led Prince Albert in playoff scoring with 24 points in 23 games. He scored the Game 7 overtime winner in the WHL finals.
"He is a very smart centerman with great vision and feel for the game, who also competes hard," Pyle said. "He is a scorer and player that the puck seems to find. Dante has good hands, skates well and will be a great addition down the middle."
Powers, 25, split his rookie season between Indy and Worcester. He had 19 points in 41 games with the Fuel before being traded to finish the season in Worcester.
"He skates well and has a great shot," Pyle said. "He plays a solid two-way game and plays hard. Rob had a solid first season and I think he will be more comfortable after being in the league last year. As a coach I'm looking forward to seeing him develop."
Powers played four years and 84 games at Robert Morris University prior to turning pro. He had 50 blocked shots and 17 points during that span. At the end of his senior season in 2017-18, Powers played eight games for Greenville.
“Everyone I talked to had nothing but good things to say about the team, the organization and Coach Pyle," Powers said. "Can't wait to get camp started and carry that momentum into this season.”