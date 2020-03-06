DULUTH — Atlanta scored two quick goals to start the second period, rallying past Orlando and adding to its playoff margin Friday night.
Scott Conway, recently returned from the AHL, and captain Derek Nesbitt lit the lamp at 2:41 and 5:18 of the second period to spark the Gladiators.
Logan Nelson scored the winning goal on a breakaway late in the period, pushing Atlanta to a 3-2 win in front of 5,094 at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Gladiators have surged into playoff position with an 8-0-0-1 streak, pushing Orlando to fifth in the ECHL South. The victory Friday forged a tie for third place with idle Greenville, but the Solar Bears are just three points back.
“We can't be breaking our arms patting each other on the back,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We have to get better. We've got to make better decisions. That's the difference in beating (the upper echelon teams). You're not going to play like that and win.
“I like what we do a lot of the time. But we have some guys who's egos are way to big for the game.”
The Gladiators have 12 games remaining in the regular season and left immediately for Jacksonville, where they play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The next seven games are on the road and they close on a five-game homestand.
“We've got to be better on the road,” Pyle said. “Jacksonville is battling for their life so it's not going to be easy. We can win if everybody buys in. If we do what we did tonight, it probably won't be good enough.”
Orlando had the only goal of the first period, swiping a rebound in at the back post just 5:16 into the game.
Atlanta tied it on Conway's 17th goal of the season at 2:41 of the second. Conway stick-handled through heavy traffic on the wing and flicked a shot just inside the far post.
Nesbitt gave the Gladiators a 2-1 lead 2 ½ minutes later. The 15-year veteran burst over the blue line and cranked an absolute laser into the back of the net.
Orlando promptly called for its timeout and stemmed the tide for nearly 10 minutes before Nelson scored his 12th goal of the season. Nelson broke in a step ahead and deked forehand. Pulling it to his backhand, the puck rolled a bit, but the former Buffalo draft pick was able to lift it in at 14:48.
“We were sloppy early,” Pyle said. “I think we were kind of living on the last games. Then I mixed the lines up in the second because I just didn't like what I saw. Luckily we got some bounces and took the lead.
“A big goal by Nelly and a great play by (defensemen Joel Messner and Alexey Solovyev) to support each other. They just wrap it and (Orlando's) D gets caught sleeping.”
The Solar Bears started the third with an extended 5-on-3 after Pyle was given a bench minor for stepping on the ice at intermission, but the Gladiators came up with a huge kill. Goalie Chris Nell made a highlight reel save on a point-blank shot at the back post just before the two-man advantage expired to hold the lead.
A chippy third period was bogged down by penalties, including one to Eric Neiley for having his chin strap undone.
“It takes any rhythm out of the game and then the calls, no one knows who is being called and the rules change every shift,” Pyle said. “That's awful.
“The referee gives me two and I said, 'It's your fault all this (mess) is going on.' He gets all (mad) because he's not doing his job. But we found a way, which is important.”
A short-handed goal, with drastically blown defensive coverage from the Gladiators, drew Orlando within 3-2 at 14:13 of the third. Trevor Olson raced through the neutral zone and fed a wide-open Johno May on the opposite wing. May tucked a shot under Nell right before crashing into the netminder.
The Solar Bears pulled goalie Patrick Munson with 2:06 remaining, digging for the equalizer. Nell made a number of scrambling saves in the dying minutes to preserve the win and finished with 37 saves.
