JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators continued their rocky road trip Friday and the Jacksonville Iceman spoiled Anthony Collins’ 300th career ECHL game.
Icemen forward Bobby Lynch netted two goals in the contest, forward Brendan Warren dished two assists and scored once himself in Jacksonville's 6-1 victory. Goalie Michael McNiven turned away all but one shot.
The Gladiators came to Jacksonville to finish up a two-game southern road trip in which they allowed 13 goals in two games. Jacksonville struck early when Dajon Mingo opened the scoring at 10:35 into the opening period. His goal was assisted by forwards Alexis D’Aoust and Warren. Only a short time later, Warren scored his sixth of the season, unassisted, to lift the Iceman by two. Atlanta killed the only power play of the first period, a tripping minor to Cody Corbett.
The Icemen came out buzzing in the second period, when Lynch scored his first of the game, three and half minutes into the stanza. His goal was assisted by forwards Warren and Pierre-Luc Mercier. Two minutes later, the pesky Wacey Rabbit scored his first of the season being set up by forwards Chase Lang and Alexis D’Aoust. The Gladiators were able to kill their only penalty of the period, a holding call to Logan Nelson.
The Iceman were not done, however, as Braylon Shmyr scored his fifth of the season unassisted. Jacksonville went on to kill their only penalty of the period, a holding call on Kyle Shapiro.
After a goaltending change, the third period was scoreless for all of three minutes as Lynch found the back of the net for his second of the game. He scored unassisted. After 10 minutes of hard fought hockey, Jacksonville defender Jacob Cedarholm was assessed a tripping penalty, which led to a successful Gladiators power play. Samuel Asselin found the back of the net after the first faceoff of the power play. Joel Messner collected the only assist on the night.