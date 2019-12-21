DULUTH — Orlando scored two 5-on-3 power play goals 34 seconds apart to erase the Atlanta Gladiators' lead in the second period and parlayed that into a 8-2 rout Saturday night.
The Solar Bears capitalized on a rash of penalties called by referee Cameron Fleming in the final six minutes of the second period, flipping a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.
They added two more in the third to finish a staggering 5 of 7 on the power play.
After the fifth such goal, a line brawl broke out — including the rare goaltender fight. With equipment littering the ice and three separate bouts happening in the Gladiators zone, goalie Sean Bonar skated to the red line. Orlando's netminder, Clint Windsor, accepted the challenge and landed a number of punches to the head before they were pulled apart and banished to their locker rooms with 11:08 left in regulation.
The violence at least gave the fans something to cheer with the game well out of hand.
“The good, the bad and the ugly,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “The good was early. We played pretty well. A lot of energy. The bad was the middle of the game where the referee made a total embarrassment out of the game. I'll take the fine for this one if I have to. He even admitted he was wrong. He admitted he ruined the game.
“And the ugly was at the end. We don't even have enough players left to play and that's because the referee lost control of the game. It's an embarrassment to the league. They always say they want to get the call right. Well, what's the right call on this one? I'd like to know.”
Derek Nesbitt, a 15-year pro and generally an even-keeled guy on the ice, was compelled to voice his concerns after the game, even if it meant being fined by a league which penalizes players and coaches for any criticisms made in the media.
As captain, he's the main point of contact for the officials on the ice every night.
“If we have to do our job, everyone has to do their job,” he said. “Now, we laid an egg two nights in a row (on the road). I don't believe we did that tonight.
“It's not good enough. It's the first time I've had an issue with (Fleming). We have had a good working relationship (over the last three seasons). It's unfortunate and unlike him, which is probably why I was so upset. But they can't go on break before we get to.”
The team is off until after Christmas.
“These outcomes affect guys jobs,” Nesbitt said. “It's got to get better and it seems to get worse. I know I'm probably a little fired up, but I'll own it. If I have to be the voice for these guys and take (a fine), then whatever. It has to be a safe environment.”
The Gladiators have lost five straight, playing short-handed already with call-ups and injuries. They dropped the last two, a pair of road games, by a collective 13-1 before returning to Infinite Energy Arena only to get railroaded again. The benches had plenty of open seats as the teams played out the final irrelevant minutes.
“I feel for us tonight because I thought we came out really well after a tough stretch of games,” Nesbitt said. “We finally get back home. We spent five of eight nights on a bus. We come home, score in 12 seconds and we're going.
“Then the old snowball effect. We couldn't keep control of it — because it was blatantly out of our control.”
Atlanta scored 12 seconds into the game on Thomas Frazee's first goal of the season.
The veteran forward was playing in just his third game due to a lingering injury. Frazee jumped on a rebound in the slot, backhanding it past Windsor for the only goal of the first period.
Orlando tied it 1:32 into the second, winning an in-zone faceoff and beating a screened Bonar.
Bursting out of the penalty box, Logan Nelson restored the Gladiators lead at 7:41. Nelson dug hard to stay ahead of the chasing defenders and finished beautifully. The 26-year-old rolled in alone and ripped a forehand wrister past Windsor's glove.
Then came a parade to the penalty box and the 2-1 lead evaporated in a blink.
“We're the only league that I've seen that doesn't have four referees,” Nesbitt said. “I don't know when the league is going to do something. I know it's a money thing. I know it's a numbers thing, but when we have a game in Greenville and there's a club hockey game after us, and there's four referees out there, there is an issue here. It's not fair that the league puts these refs in these spots.”
The Solar Bears tied it — Alexey Lipanov was wide open on the far post — at 14:12 and took their first lead at 14:46. Both goals were scored with a two-man advantage. Less than a minute later, Orlando pushed it to 4-2 on another power-play tally.
“The referee made some bad calls, but we took some terrible penalties,” Pyle said. “I know it's out of frustration, but there are too many times when we used excuses for why we can't be disciplined enough to win hockey games. I know we care, but thinking the game, there are a couple of guys I question.”
The Gladiators were outshot 15-5 while being tagged for seven minor penalties in the pivotal second period. Orlando was 3 of 4 on the power play in those 20 minutes. Conversely, Atlanta had just one man advantage.
With 22 seconds left in the second, Zach Malatesta and Orlando's Tyler Bird were sent to the box on offsetting penalties when they got tangled at the boards. Malatesta threw up his hands and looked at the ceiling.
He wasn't alone in his feelings. The officials were booed heavily by the crowd as they returned for the third period.
“I respect the job they have to do out there, but I don't think in 15 years I've really been a part of a game that's truly dictated an outcome like that,” Nesbitt said. “From not only calls, but the explanations, are what turns that upside down. You can only be apologized to so many times when being asked for explanations.”