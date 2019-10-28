DULUTH — A big part of the Atlanta Gladiators' scoring punch was called up to AHL Providence on Monday.
Leading scorer Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen, who is averaging a point per game for Atlanta, have earned a look at the next level.
Conway played for Providence College the last four years and will be making his AHL debut. The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in five games in a hot start for the Gladiators.
Koppanen, 21, returns to the P-Bruins. The 6-foot-5 forward played 10 games for Providence in 2016-17 and 45 games last season. The Finn got one game in earlier this season as well before being assigned to Atlanta.
The Gladiators travel to Jacksonville for a 7 p.m. puck drop Wednesday night and then play at home Sunday. The 2 p.m. matinee at Infinite Energy Arena includes a Sugar Skull "Bones" bobblehead for the first 2,500 fans in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The festivities also feature a VIP experience with four members of the MLS champion Atlanta United.