The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday the re-signing of defenseman Josh Thrower and forward Nick Bligh for the 2020-2021 ECHL season.
Thrower is a 24-year-old defenseman from Squamish, British Columbia. He amassed 309 games of experience in the WHL from 2012 to 2017. In that time, the defenseman totaled 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) for four different teams. Thrower made his professional debut with the Allen Americans in 2017, and went on to play 106 games for the ECHL squad over two seasons. In his first year with Atlanta last season, he scored a pair of goals and added a pair of assists in 38 games played.
“(Thrower) is a hard-nosed defensive player that came a long way," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He was performing very confidently at the end of last season.”
Bligh is a 27-year-old forward from Boston, Massachusetts. He played four seasons at Dartmouth College from 2012 to 2016, and tallied 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) over that span. Bligh made his professional debut with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2016, and has played in 187 ECHL games since. The forward played for five other ECHL teams, and even made one appearance in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch. He signed with Atlanta for the 2018-2019 season and had his best season as a professional. Bligh set career highs in games played (51), goals (22), assists (22), and points (44). In a season mired by injury last year, he tallied 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games played.
"(Bligh) ran in to a few injuries last year and having him back healthy is a big plus for us,” Pyle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.