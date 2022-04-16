ESTERO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Florida Everblades in a 5-3 defeat on Saturday at Hertz Arena in the final game of the regular season.
With the loss, the Gladiators (43-24-4-1) lock into second place in the South Division and will face the Jacksonville Icemen (40-27-3-2) in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Four-and-a-half minutes into the second period, Florida's Michael Neville smeared Cody Sylvester against the wall and was given a five-minute major for boarding. The Gladiators took the lead on the ensuing power play after Derek Nesbitt found Sanghoon Shin open in the slot. Shin fired the puck on goal, and Hugo Roy cleaned up the rebound for his 21st tally of the season (7:59).
Later in the second period, Josh Thrower forced Neville to answer the bell for his hit on Sylvester. Thrower dealt several right-handed hammers and knocked Neville down to the ice.
Derek Nesbitt cashed in with a power-play goal on his birthday just 40 seconds into the third period to put Atlanta up 2-0 (0:40).
Shortly after Nesbitt's tally, Florida (42-20-6-4) opened the floodgates and poured in three quick goals from Levko Koper (1:19), Alex Aleardi (1:55), and Blake Winiecki (2:09) in a span of 50 seconds.
Peter Bates tied the game at 3-3 for Atlanta when he tipped in a Josh McKechney shot in the middle of the third period (9:33).
Joe Pendenza took over for Florida and tabbed a pair of tallies to put the Everblades ahead for good (12:45 and 14:54).
The Gladiators finish second in the South Division and will take on the third-seed Jacksonville Icemen in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
