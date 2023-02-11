DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night 5-3 at home on Saturday.
Reece Vitelli scored 51 seconds in to give the Gladiators (24-15-1-2) the early lead.
A delay of game penalty gave Cincinnati (26-12-5-1) the first power play of the evening, and it was Justin Vaive scoring his first of the game and 19th of the season (5:52).
Lincoln Griffin gave the Cyclones the lead shortly thereafter, putting home a pass from Matt McLeod (6:33).
The Gladiators wouldn’t stay down for long, as Tim Davison sniped a shot over the shoulder of Mark Sinclair to even the score up at two (11:11). Yushiroh Hirano added another power play goal late in the opening frame, giving the Cyclones the lead right back (17:19).
Atlanta converted on a power play of their own shortly into the second period, with Sang Hoon Shin depositing a loose puck past Mark Sinclair to even the game once more (6:56).
Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive scored his second of the game, and 20th of the season, to give the Cyclones the lead for good in the second (8:07). The Cyclones added another on a goal by Zack Andrusiak. Assisting on that marker was Louie Caparusso, who finished with three helpers on the night (14:50).
Mark Sinclair made 24 saves for Cincinnati in the victory, while David Tendeck turned aside 36 shots in the loss.
PHOTOS: Teddy Bear Toss Night, Atlanta Gladiators vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
