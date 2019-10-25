GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators came up short in a 6-5 contest Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Tommy Marchin scored twice, but the Gladiators couldn't overcome two separate three-goal deficits.
Greenville's Cedric Lacroix opened the scoring with a blue-line shot less than three minutes into the contest.
Sam Asselin and Eric Neiley aided Marchin in his first tally that leveled the game 1-1.
From that point, the home team dictated play. The Swamp Rabbits ripped off three goals in a three-minute span, including capitalizing on a power play and snagging a short-handed score. Down three goals at the first intermission, Glads head coach Jeff Pyle pulled goaltender Sean Bonar in favor of the newly acquired Martin Ouellette.
Only 22 seconds into the second period, Marchin sniped a wrist shot from the slot to bring Atlanta within striking distance.
Greenville responded with a tally of its own from Michael Pelech to push the lead to 5-2.
A long-range blast from defenseman Zach Malatesta brought Atlanta closer in the closing minutes of the second period.
A tally from the team's scoring leader, Scott Conway, early in the third period rejuvenated an Atlanta squad that battled through adversity most of the night. Once again, the Swamp Rabbits had a response. Kamerin Nault chipped a backhand shot past Ouellette to extend Greenville's lead to 6-4 with 14:03 to play in regulation.
The Gladiators (1-2) battled to within one again. Derek Nesbitt sparked a 2-on-1 breakaway on the penalty kill, feeding Joel Messner for the fifth Atlanta goal of the night.
That was as close as they got.
Atlanta renews the rivalry with the Swamp Rabbits in Greenville on Saturday. The Gladiators next home game is Nov. 3 at 2:05 p.m. with a Dia de los Muertos bobblehead giveaway, a limited edition long sleeve shirt commemorating the day and a VIP meet-and-greet with a select number of Atlanta United players.