NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators scored first and then not again in a 5-1 loss to league-leading South Carolina on Tuesday.
Five Stingrays registered multi-point games in their 25th win of the regular season.
Tommy Marchin, playing in his first game since returning from the AHL’s Providence Bruins, found Eric Neiley behind the South Carolina net. The team’s point leader sauced the puck through the goal crease to Alexey Solovyev. The Russian defenseman buried the one-timer 29 seconds into the game.
The Gladiators (14-18-0-0) held that 1-0 lead for more than 15 minutes before South Carolina's Jonathan Charbonneau scored on a breakaway to tie the game.
The Stingrays scored 30 seconds into the second period to take a 2-1 lead which carried the teams to the second intermission despite Atlanta outshooting South Carolina 18-7 in the period.
Andrew Cherniwchan pushed the lead to 3-1 just 30 seconds into the third on the power play and two more goals in the final six minutes cemented the win.
Atlanta returns to home ice for Taco Thursday (7:05 p.m. start) when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to kick off a five-game homestand.
