JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Atlanta Gladiators came up short against the Jacksonville Icemen in a 4-3 shootout loss at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday.
The game marked Derek Nesbitt’s 1000th professional game, and the game served as Atlanta’s last contest before the Holiday Break.
Jacksonville (16-8-1-1) started the scoring for the night midway through the first period after Craig Martin cashed in from the low slot to make it 1-0 (8:14).
Atlanta (12-11-2-1) leveled the score at 1-1 early in the second period on a breakaway opportunity. Gabe Guertler found Derek Topatigh in front of the net, and Topatigh buried the puck in the net for his fourth goal of the season (4:29).
Less than one minute later, Greg Campbell sliced through the slot and found Mike Pelech who battered it past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard to make it 2-1 (5:24). Pelech has now scored in two straight games for the Gladiators.
The Icemen tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period after Jake Elmer scored from in front of the net (1:41).
The Gladiators took a 3-2 advantage midway through the third period after Tyler Kobryn blasted the puck in the net on a power-play opportunity from the low slot (7:12).
Jacksonville tied the game at 3-3 in the third period after Abbott Girduckis scored off a rebound opportunity (14:09).
After both teams posted four shots and no goals in the overtime period, Craig Martin scored the only goal of the shootout and handed Jacksonville a 4-3 final. Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his night with 26 saves on 29 shots for Atlanta while Jacksonville’s Francois Brassard stopped 17 of 20 shots.
