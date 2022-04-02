GREENVILLE, S.C — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Swamp Rabbits 3-2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday evening.
Mitchell Hoelscher and Derek Topatigh scored Atlanta’s goals while Chris Nell turned in another strong performance in net with 34 saves. The Gladiators, who clinched a Kelly Cup Playoff berth Friday night with a victory, fall to 41-21-3-1.
Greenville (29-26-5-4) started the scoring early in the first period after Liam Pecararo scored from the low slot (5:38).
27 seconds later, the Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead when Anthony Rinaldi buried a goal from directly in front of the net (6:05).
Atlanta cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the first period after Peter Bates sent the puck to Mitchell Hoelscher in the high slot. Hoelscher then ripped a shot off the post and past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (13:42).
The Swamp Rabbits took a 3-1 advantage midway through the second period when Liam Pecararo found the back of the net from the low slot (10:31).
The Glads made it 3-2 late in the second period after Xavier Bernard delivered the disc to Derek Topatigh on the left wing who fired a cannon past Lethemon (14:31).
Chris Nell finished his night in net for Atlanta with 34 saves on 37 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.