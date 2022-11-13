DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators retired the jersey of former captain, now assistant coach, Derek Nesbitt during the first intermission of Sunday’s home game at Gas South Arena.
With his parents, Graham and Pam, sitting along the boards as his wife, Whitney, held their young son, Declan, on her lap, Nesbitt was honored by an organization he helped build. Nesbitt was a rookie on the Gladiators’ Kelly Cup finals team in 2005 and played nine seasons here, five as captain. He finished last season as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (512), goals (166), assists (258) and points (424).
“I’m really, really happy for him,” said Pyle, who was impressed with Nesbitt’s speech. “It’s so hard to talk about yourself. I could never do that. But I love seeing that stuff. That’s what the game is about.”
The whole team, most of whom played with Nesbitt last season in his final campaign, stayed on the bench for the ceremony.
The team played a video montage of game highlights interspersed with heartfelt messages from former teammates and Nesbitt was doing fine until the final clip of Declan thanking him for being a great hockey player and his "hero.” Nesbitt wiped his eyes quickly before stepping to the podium to offer his thanks, to the team ownership, front office and fans. He thanked head coach Jeff Pyle, “even though he traded me once,” and the area youth hockey organization, which Nesbitt has and will continue to guide even as he steps into the pro coaching ranks.
His 17 is just the third number to be retired by the Gladiators, joining Cam Brown and Andy Brandt.
Brandt, who also played, captained and then coached the team, watched the online broadcast of the ceremony. Brandt is also the one who drew Nesbitt into Atlanta’s youth hockey circle.
“What a great speech by Nez,” said Brandt, now the assistant coach for his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. “It’s hard to put into words with him. He’s an unbelievable player. Clearly the best to wear a Gladiators’ uniform. Leader in games, goals, assists and points. More importantly, it’s how he impacts all of those around him. A selfless leader who genuinely cares about every person around him, whether they’re affiliated with the team or not.
“He’s had an unbelievable impact on the hockey community in the greater Atlanta area. He continues to work with kids in the community and I’m really excited to see him coaching with Jeff.”
Nesbitt was officially named the Gladiators assistant coach on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Brandt said. “He belongs up there with Cam. Two of the best leaders I’ve been around. A well-deserved accomplishment for Derek.”
Nesbitt also thanked his parents “who have only ever loved and supported me. They provided me the opportunity once they saw my love for hockey.” They got into town from Ontario last Thursday. More family, aunts and uncles, arrived Friday and Saturday.
Emotion again reverberated in his voice as he spoke about Whitney’s support and Declan being able to watch him play.
It’s not a thing most players envision, having their number retired, in part because they rarely get the chance to stay that long with any one organization, a fact not lost on or unappreciated by Nesbitt.
“I was given the opportunity to do this as long as I have, to go out on my own terms. I can’t ask for better,” Nesbitt said. “That’s starting with (original owner) Toby Jeffries to now.
“They let me decide when I was done. It’s been pretty awesome. I’m very thankful. It’s humbling and such an honor to be chosen. It’s nothing I came back here in 2015 thinking, 'OK, I’m going to play until I’m 40 so they’ll retire my number.'”
Now his 17 does hang next to Brandt’s 41 and Brown’s 44.
“I am so proud of Nezzy and all his accomplishments, his wife and son are amazing,” Brown said. “The player and leader that he has been, it has been wonderful to watch. I look forward to seeing him behind the bench with Jeff and continuing to lead this team, hopefully to a championship soon.
“His number hanging beside mine, it’s an honor to share that space with him.”
