DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators retired the jersey of former captain, now assistant coach, Derek Nesbitt during the first intermission of Sunday’s home game at Gas South Arena.

With his parents, Graham and Pam, sitting along the boards as his wife, Whitney, held their young son, Declan, on her lap, Nesbitt was honored by an organization he helped build. Nesbitt was a rookie on the Gladiators’ Kelly Cup finals team in 2005 and played nine seasons here, five as captain. He finished last season as the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (512), goals (166), assists (258) and points (424).

