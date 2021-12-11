DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-0 at Gas South Arena on Friday night.
Mike Turner, Luke Nogard, Tyler Kobryn, and Kameron Kielly collected goals for Atlanta (9-8-2-0), and Tyler Parks completed the shutout in the victory.
Atlanta started the scoring late in the first period after Gabe Guertler blasted a shot from the left wing that Kielly deflected off Orlando goaltender Hugo Alnefelt. Turner collected the puck and lasered it into the back of the net to record his first goal of the season and to give the Gladiators a 1-0 advantage (13:46).
The Gladiators jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Tim Davison sent the puck down the length of the ice to Nogard who fired a wrister past Alnefelt (4:14).
Kobryn joined the scoring frenzy late in the second period with a one-timer into the back of the net off a crisp pass from below the goal line by Nogard to make it 3-0 (15:55).
Atlanta piled on with another goal two minutes later to take a 4-0 advantage after Kielly bashed the puck past Orlando goaltender Brad Barone to notch his first goal of the season for the Gladiators (18:14).
Atlanta outshot the Solar Bears (11-9-1-0) 47-39 in the contest, and Atlanta goaltender Parks saved all 39 shots in his direction to complete his second shutout of the season for Atlanta.
