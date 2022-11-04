2022-11-04-Taylor Trebotte-6662.jpg

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators blitzed the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-0 rout at Gas South Arena on Friday night.

Atlanta goaltender David Tendeck finished with a clean sheet and 19 saves on 19 Orlando shots, while five different Gladiators (4-2-0-0) found the back of the net.

