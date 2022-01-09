GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated Greenville 3-2 Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, completing a series sweep of the Swamp Rabbits.
Tim Davison and Gabe Guertler both notched goals, and Kameron Kielly scored the game-winning goal to seal the 3-2 victory for Atlanta (16-13-2-1).
Greenville (9-14-3-3) struck first late in the first period when Brett Kemp scored a between-the-legs goal from the low slot (15:01).
The Glads leveled the game at 1-1 early in the second period when Davison fired a laser and picked the top right corner on Greenville goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick for his second goal in as many days (1:43).
The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Anothony Rinaldi found twine (9:45).
Atlanta capitalized on a power play and tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period on a rebound opportunity off of a wide shot. Derek Nesbitt fired a shot off the boards behind the net that popped out to Guertler who put it away from the low slot (16:39).
Kielly gave the Glads a 3-2 advantage midway through the third period after skating in from the right wing and sneaking it past Fitzpatrick while getting tripped up (8:19).
Goaltender Chris Nell finished his afternoon with 33 saves on 35 shots for Atlanta.
