Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox twice daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: December 31, 2021 @ 11:52 pm
DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators came up short against the Florida Everblades in a 2-0 loss at Gas South Arena on Friday night.
Nell put together a spirited performance stopping 28 of 30 shots in his direction, but the Gladiators were kept at bay by Florida’s Parker Gahagen in net.
The Gladiators (12-12-2-1) outshot the Everblades 12-11 after a scoreless first period. Chris Nell saved all 11 shots in his direction after 20 minutes of play.
Nell made an important leg save early in the second period and kept that puck out of the net to keep the game level after an Everblades (15-8-2-3) player attempted to batter the puck into the net.
Florida took a 1-0 advantage late in the second period after Nathan Perkovich found the back of the net immediately following a power-play opportunity (17:05).
The Everblades took a 2-0 lead midway through the third period after Kyle Neuber scored from the low slot following a screen to give him an opening on goal (7:26).
Nell made another significant save midway through the third period, laying out and squeezing his legs together to protect the net after a one-on-one opportunity for the Everblades.
Nell finished his night with 28 saves on 30 shots for Atlanta while Florida’s Gahagen stopped all 25 shots to complete a shutout.
The Gladiators take on the Everblades again Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.