©Dale Zanine 2022_10_21 00453.jpg

Atlanta Gladiators Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators lost to the Florida Everblades in a 5-3 decision on Saturday night at Gas South Arena.

Mike Pelech and Tim Davison pitched in goals during the second period in an attempted comeback, but the Everblades pulled ahead with a pair of third-period goals.

Recommended for you