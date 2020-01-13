Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle is not often effusive in his praise of an individual player. There are usually caveats.
Pyle only had one about Joel Messner, and even that comes from a good place. For the most part, it was as glowing a review as anyone will get from the veteran coach who sticks to the unvarnished truth.
Asked what he likes about the second-year defenseman, Pyle summed it up quickly.
“Everything,” he said. “Just a great kid. Tons of energy. Tons of passion. He cares so much about everybody and everything. He’s easy to coach.
“He deserves to be successful. And he will be. He’ll have a long career if he wants to, but I think he’s also smart enough that at some point, he’ll go, ‘I’ve got a degree and I’m going to do the right thing for the right reasons.’ That’s the type of kid he is. He gets it.”
An earnest love for the game is where the caveat comes in.
“He has fun and I think at this level, these kids have got to have fun and enjoy the game,” Pyle said. “The only thing is he tries to do too much because he cares so much. He runs around a little bit and he can get himself in trouble because of it.”
Pyle plays Messner in every situation. He’s eating a ton of minutes in his second season with the Gladiators. As a rookie, he split the season between AHL Providence, where he’s signed, and Atlanta. Messner learned Pyle’s system last year and has his full confidence.
“If it’s late in a period, he’s going to be in the defensive zone,” Pyle said. “I’ll die with him on the ice and overplay him rather than take chances. I know he’s tired. I talked to him about it the other day. He goes, ‘Don’t worry, I’m in great shape.’ And I know he is.
“Mess, he’s going to be successful no matter what he does. He gets life.”
Messner grew up 25 minutes southwest of Winnipeg, in Lorette, a town of just 3,000. When he didn’t grab the attention of any major junior clubs as a teenager, Messner moved just north of the city to play for Selkirk in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. In his second full season of junior, he put up a respectable 26 points in 60 games. The following year, 2013-14, was a breakout point-per-game campaign and U.S. colleges took note.
“I never got an opportunity to play major junior,” the 6-foot-2 blueliner said. “I never got a letter. I was never drafted. I was never invited to a camp. So it was kind of my only option and I was lucky enough to get a scholarship.”
The University of Nebraska-Omaha was one of the first programs to reach out and after visiting, Messner knew it was the right place for him.
“They were building a new rink so it was going to be ready my sophomore year,” he said. “That was really exciting. They had a good business program as well and I kind of knew that’s what I was going to take in school. My visit went really well.”
Messner played 39 games as a freshman. He was voted captain his senior year and had another notable statistical season with 23 points in 36 games.
“At the end of the day, I just try to be myself,” he said. “I think I was picked (as captain) based on the person I am — so you don’t want to change too much, just lead by example. We had a lot of great kids on that team so it made it easy. I just really think if you do the right things for long enough, you’ll get rewarded.”
That mantra is even truer in the pros, but harder to keep at the forefront when the next level beckons.
“The thing that’s cool about him, when he plays here, he plays with all his heart for the Gladiator organization,” Pyle said. “He’s all in, 100 percent. He loves the game. It’s not a matter of where he is. That’s fun to see.
“You’ve got a lot of guys doing this for a living who are bitter. I get mad, but if I ever died on the ice, it would be the best thing. I just love the game. I never thought I’d be doing it this long. I tell the guys, I hope they get the opportunity because there’s nothing better.”
Messner spent most of the first three months of his pro career in Providence.
“When he was in the A, he played a lot,” Pyle said. “They trusted him everywhere and that organization loves him. He’s just that type of guy. You can’t not like him.”
The 25-year-old, who is planning on using a post-grad scholarship at Omaha, soaked up as much knowledge as he could playing with NHL veterans like Lee Stempniak.
“It’s a very structured game,” Messner said. “In a way, it’s almost easier. But it’s also harder. It’s pretty amazing to be around guys who are first-round picks, guys who have played hundreds of NHL games. The staff is obviously great. You have guys coming down from Boston who are working on your skill. You’re watching video all the time. You’re constantly learning.”
In January of last season, Atlanta began a stunning turnaround. The Gladiators dragged themselves out of the basement to make a legitimate run at the playoffs. Not coincidentally, that was about the same time Messner was assigned by Providence.
The P-Bruins re-signed Messner this summer and he went to camp. Depth in Boston, the team’s NHL affiliate, meant fewer spots were available in the AHL. Messner came to Atlanta just ahead of the ECHL season opener and is having a stellar sophomore season. He has 22 points in 38 games and continues to be a monster in his own zone.
On Sunday against Brampton, one of the top teams in the conference, Messner made play after play on both sides of the blue line. Plenty of those decisions never show up on the stat sheet, like a poke check on the penalty kill that forced the Beast to reset in the neutral zone. Others, like springing fellow defenseman Cody Corbett for a short-handed rush, resulted in the game’s only goal.
“I do take a lot of pride in playing well defensively,” Messner said. “There’s nothing that makes me more upset than being on the ice for a goal against. I think growing up and my early days in college, that was really my game — being a steady defenseman, making a good first pass, having a good stick, things like that.
“The game has changed a little bit the last five to eight years. There are no stay-at-home D-men anymore. You have to have the ability to play both (offensively and defensively). I always kind of knew I had that offensive upside and I just try to jump into the play and get my feet moving. That’s when I’m playing my best.”
The movement between affiliates has been unprecedentedly minimal this season, mostly due to a lack of injuries at all levels.
“Before, both him and (Alexey Solovyev) would have been up and down,” Pyle said. “I’m sure it’s going to happen. He deserves a chance. And they’ll slide him up at some point.”
Messner doesn’t hide from the fact that he wants to get back to the AHL.
“I’d be lying if I said you don’t think about it,” he said. “It’s impossible not to, but at the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. So my job right now is to play the best I can, be as prepared as I can, make sure I’m eating well and doing stuff in the gym. You do things long enough the right way and the opportunity will come. You just have to be ready for it.”
