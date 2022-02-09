DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night.
Sanghoon Shin recorded his first ECHL goal and Xavier Bernard tabbed his first professional goal in the win.
Atlanta (25-16-2-1) started the scoring early in the first period and took a 1-0 lead after Mike Pelech stole the puck below the goal line and found Sanghoon Shin in the low slot who blasted the disc into the back of the net for his first ECHL goal (5:36).
Cincinnati (23-18-2-0) tied the game at 1-1 after Lincoln Griffin cashed in on a one-timer from the low slot (13:36).
The Glads reclaimed a 2-1 advantage on a power-play opportunity early in the second period after Mike Pelech sent the puck to Xavier Bernard who slotted his first ever professional goal past Cincinnati goaltender Mat Robson (4:49).
Elijah Vilio increased the lead to 3-1 late in the second period after collecting the puck on the left wing and firing a wrister from a difficult angle past Robson (12:26).
Atlanta jumped out to a 4-1 lead when Dalton Thrower collected the puck at the blue line and fired a rocket that deflected off Robson and into the net (12:20).
The Glads outshot the Cyclones 30-27 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the night saving 25 of 27 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night at 7:10 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena.
