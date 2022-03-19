JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators held off the Jacksonville Icemen and skated to a 4-3 road victory at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
Goaltender Chris Nell made a season-high 41 saves, including 16 in the third period, to seal Atlanta’s win and keep the Gladiators (37-19-3-1) on top of the South Division standings. Jacksonville falls to 34-20-2-2.
Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period when Hugo Roy swiped the puck from an Icemen defender and flicked a backhander past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (5:09).
The Gladiators took a 2-0 advantage midway through the first period on a power-play opportunity after Derek Nesbitt fired a wrister from the right wing that Eric Neiley angled past Brassard into the back of the net (9:02).
Controversy ensued just a minute later when Brendan Harris collided with Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell as the puck entered the net. The play was reviewed, and Harris was awarded the goal to cut Atlanta’s lead down to 2-1 (10:06).
38 seconds after that, Ben Hawerchuk leveled the game at 2-2 when he cashed in from the low slot (10:44).
The Gladiators reclaimed a 3-2 lead late in the first period after Mitchell Hoelscher sent the puck to Kameron Kielly on the left wing who found twine after blasting a wrister into the net (16:59).
Atlanta jumped out to a 4-2 advantage early in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play when Cody Sylvester skated around the right wing and lasered the puck past Brassard from the high slot (3:01).
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Ben Hawerchuk made it 4-3 after scoring on a wrist shot (5:41).
Nell kept Atlanta alive in the third period with 16 saves. The Icemen outshot the Gladiators 44-28 in the game and 16-3 in the third period. Atlanta finished 2-for-5 on the power play while holding Jacksonville scoreless in three power-play chances.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
