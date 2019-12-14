NORFOLK, Va. – Despite a two-goal lead at the first intermission, Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 Saturday evening in their first visit to the Chesapeake Bay in the 2019-2020 season.
Less than 24 hours removed from their last contest, the opening minutes saw both squads feeling each other out before a slashing penalty put the hosting Admirals on the man-advantage. Captain Derek Nesbitt broke up a pass in the defensive zone before finding forward Eric Neiley near the defensive blue line. The Warminster, Pa., native feathered a stretch pass to Nick Bligh to create a short-handed breakaway chance. Bligh bested Norfolk goalie Ben Halverson to take the 1-0 lead with just over five minutes to play in the opening frame.
Norfolk's Alex Rodriguez earned an elbowing minor penalty to give Atlanta its first power play opportunity of the night. Luke Nogard won a face-off roughly three minutes after the opening tally before feeding Zach Malatesta near the blue line. His long-range blast was redirected by Nogard and skittered past Halverson to double the Glads’ advantage before the first intermission.
The Admirals bounced back in the second period. Halfway through the middle frame, Brandon Rumble and Shawn McBride found Johnny Coughlin to bring Norfolk within one. The game took a brief, 10-minute pause to clean up the shower of teddy bears littering the ice.
The home team continued to build the momentum in its favor following the opening tally. Brayden Sherbinin found Ryan Sakeld for the game-tying goal with 4:22 to play in the middle period.
Norfolk rode the swing in momentum with a key go-ahead score halfway through the third frame. Josh Holmstrom found Zack Phillips for a shot that beat Atlanta goalie Sean Bonar, but bounced off the goal post. The rebound found Phillips a second time and he did not miss the second chance, which gave the Admirals their first lead with 9:00 to play.
Atlanta pulled the goalie with 1:24 remaining and even earned a power play to create a 6-on-4 advantage in the waning seconds. The rally in the Gladiators' second straight loss.