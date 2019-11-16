DULUTH — In the midst of an unprecedented set of games, the Atlanta Gladiators got behind early and never caught up to Florida in a 4-1 loss Saturday at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Gladiators began a stretch of four games in as many days with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop in Jacksonville on Thursday. They won that game, but lost to the Icemen 7-3 on Friday night. Right afterward, Atlanta got back on its bus and returned home, arriving hardly more than 12 hours ahead of their clash with the Everblades.
The eyebrow-raising schedule concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday against Indy.
“We're tired, but we've done it to ourselves,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We've played three games where we chased it every game. We're not patient. We were a little bit better today, but we've got a couple of guys who think it's all about skill. There's no stopping and starting. There's no getting dirty. And that's not going to win us any games.
“So we'll look to move some guys and make some changes this week. We've got a lot of good guys called up so you play smarter. We proved last year we can do it. But we've got some guys who aren't really buying in.”
Florida (10-4-0-0) was the fresher team. The Everblades were in Orlando on Thursday, drove to Atlanta after the win and were off Friday. They scored 2:29 into Saturday's game and never looked back.
Hugo Roy, who played seven games for the Gladiators at the end of last season, jumped on a defensive zone turnover for his first goal of the season and just his second as a pro.
The Everblades doubled their lead on a developing 3-on-2 rush. Rookie Alex Tonge buried a hammer shot top shelf at 16:46 — also his first goal of the season.
“We let them be dangerous,” Pyle said. “They're a good team and they play simple. They chip it up, they move the puck and they skate without the puck. We have too many passengers and that's not going to cut it.”
Florida goaltender Ken Appleby made a huge point-blank save to preserve the 2-0 advantage. Dante Hannoun fed Luke Nogard from behind the net. Nogard was in prime position at the top of the slot, but Appleby slid through traffic to smother the quick shot.
The Gladiators (5-7-0-0) solved Appleby 4:43 into the second to cut the lead to 2-1. Hannoun won a faceoff straight to Tommy Marchin. The Providence Bruins contracted forward slung a quick shot low and past Appleby.
The Everblades restored the two-goal margin late in the second, beating a struggling Atlanta penalty kill. Tonge scored his second goal of the game at 17:29 with the man advantage.
Florida salted away the win on a short-handed, unassisted goal by John McCarron at 8:38 of the third. McCarron handcuffed goaltender Sean Bonar with a forehand-to-backhand deke and lifted the puck up under the crossbar for a 4-1 lead.