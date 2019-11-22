GREENVILLE, S.C. — Defenseman Alexey Solovjev scored 22 seconds into the game, off an assist from Nick Bligh, and the Atlanta Gladiators obliterated Greenville 8-2 on Friday night.
Dante Hannoun led the point parade with a goal and two assists. The rookie was one of five Gladiators with multiple points.
Luke Nogard pushed the lead to 2-0 at 3:30 of the first period. Zach Malatesta set him up on the power play.
Defenseman Rob Powers scored his first goal of the season at 7:41 when a rebound off the boards sent his shot bouncing off Greenville’s Jeremy Helvig and into the net.
The Swamp Rabbits cut it to 3-1 just 17 seconds later, but Atlanta buried them with a five-goal barrage.
Defenseman Cody Corbett lit the lamp at 16:50 of the first and the lead ballooned to 5-1 on an unassisted tally from Bligh less than a minute later.
Tommy Marchin scored the next two goals, pushing his season total to eight. Hannoun assisted on the first 46 seconds into the middle period and newly acquired defenseman Robbie Hall found him against at 6:41. Hall then picked up the assist on Hannoun’s goal at 12:02 of the third which capped the offensive blitz.
Atlanta goaltender Sean Bonar made 18 saves in the win.
The Gladiators return home to play Jacksonville on Saturday at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.