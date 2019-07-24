The Atlanta Gladiators announced this week that two key members of its defense from the 2018-19 team — Zach Malatesta and Jack Stander — will return this season.
Both Malatesta and Stander have played with the club the past two seasons.
“Really happy to have these guys back," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "They are both great teammates that will do anything it takes to help the team win. They are also great people and I’m looking for big seasons out of both guys.”
Malatesta, 22, is from Boston and played for the Boston Junior Bruins (winning a championship in his first season).
“I think we have a great core of guys returning from last year," Malatesta said. "Everybody remembers how close we were to making the playoffs and knows what it takes, so I’m excited to get this year going with the new additions we have made.”
Malatesta has six goals and 27 assists, for 33 points in 108 games as a member of Atlanta’s hockey team. He played in all 72 games last season.
“Zach is a great two-way player who cannot only play defense but can also fill in as a forward and create more offense up front," Pyle said. "He plays a heavy game and is a guy that you always need to know where he is if you’re the opponent. He’s a game-changer."
Stander, 24, is from Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., and played hockey at Canisius College (N.Y.). In four college seasons, he had six goals and 23 assists for 29 points in 137 career games. He went straight to the Gladiators from Canisius.
“It’s an exciting time to be a part of this organization," Stander said. "The way we bounced back as a team last year, especially the second half of the season, was remarkable. That’s the kind of environment you want to be in and the type of organization you want to play for, with key pieces coming back and the momentum we had at the end of last year. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”
Stander also played in every game last year. He scored three goals and had 12 assists, totaling 15 points. He also played in the AHL before the season finished.
“Jack is a solid two-way guy as well, that is sneaky, tough and has a heavy shot," Pyle said. "He plays smart on both ends and is really disciplined. I thought he had a great rookie year and played against everyone’s first line for most of the season. He was rewarded with a call up to Syracuse at the end of the year."