Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators fell 5-4 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of nearly 9,000 Atlanta hockey fans on Friday night.

The Gladiators (13-7-2-0) rebranded as the Atlanta Thrashers for the night with special Thrashers jerseys and in-game activations.

