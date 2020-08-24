The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday the re-signing of defensemen Rob Hall and Chris Forney for the 2020-2021 ECHL season.
Hall is a 28-year-old defensemen from Schaumburg, Ill., who played his collegiate hockey at the State University of New York-Brockport. In his four years from 2013 to 2017, he registered 88 games played for the Golden Eagles.
He spent the following year and a half in the SPHL, playing the majority of his 61 games in the league under current Gladiators coach Jeff Pyle for the Evansville Thunderbolts. Hall broke into the ECHL in the 2018-2019 season, playing in a career-high 48 games for the Wheeling Nailers and tallying 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists). He began last season with the Norfolk Admirals before being traded to Atlanta. In total during the 2019-2020 season, Hall played in 38 games and gathered six assists.
“Rob Hall is a versatile, two-way defenseman that played some forward for us last year,” said Pyle. “He is a great teammate and an amazing presence in the locker room. Rob works hard and competes for every puck. I am looking for a big year from him.”
Forney is a 25-year-old defenseman from Thief River Falls, Minn. In 2014, he began his four-year stint at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. In the 135 games played for the Minutemen, he totaled 14 goals and 35 assists. Right after college, he made his professional debut in the AHL, playing in six games for the San Diego Gulls.
Forney then came to the ECHL in the 2018-2019 season, where he played 40 regular-season games for the Tulsa Oilers. He also played in 20 playoff games that year, helping the Oilers reach the Western Conference Finals. He played a career-high 58 games in his first season with the Gladiators last year, scoring nine points on the campaign (2 goals, 7 assists).
"(Forney) was a big part of why we were so good in the defensive zone last year,” Pyle said.
