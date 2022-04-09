A busy schedule with her year-round club kept Catie Choate from a good portion of Norcross’ regular-season meets this past season. Even when she was free to make meets, her Dynamo practices had her worn out.
That didn’t keep her away, though.
“Most of my meets were on Friday and I have practice in the morning and my Dynamo coach would want me to go to (afternoon) practice, so (the high school meet) would be my third swim of the day,” the Norcross junior said. “I would be absolutely exhausted, but my team is so sweet. I love pouring my energy into them. … It was very tiring. And then getting up for practice the next morning. It was tiring.”
Even when she wasn’t rested, Choate made a huge impact in another decorated season that brought her Daily Post Girls Swimmer of the Year honors.
Her 2021-22 season included state championships in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly, giving her four state championships in her six individual races through three high school seasons.
“Catie is a fantastic kid,” Norcross swimming coach Frank Pitt said. “She is very humble and has a great personality at the same time. She is extremely focused when she is in and around the pool. But she also finds time to socialize with her teammates as well as competitors from other schools. It’s pretty amazing that she pulls that off. I have been in high school and college sports a long time and that’s a hard thing to do.
“Catie has broken five of the individual school records, one school relay and one GHSA state record in her first three years of high school. There are three more individual records left, so we will see if she will go after those her senior year.”
Choate toppled the state record in the 100 back with a time of 53.35 seconds during prelims, then swam 53.39 in the finals for her third straight state title in her main event. She also won state in the 100 fly in 54.24 seconds, a school record.
“I did not rest for that meet. My coach (had me training because) we had a meet in March,” Choate said. “But I had the goal of getting the state record for awhile. I really wanted that thing. I work on my underwaters in practice all the time. … I think it went pretty well. I wish I went a little bit faster on my fly but the warmup situation for that (when a fire forced the evacuation of a building), sitting in the ready room for 20 plus minutes, was not it. But I was happy to get that state record.”
In addition to her two state races, Choate has Norcross records in the 50 free (24.20), 100 free (51.17) and 200 free (1:53.71). She also has a spot on the record board in the 200 medley relay (1:50.87).
“I want to try to get 5 (500) free next year,” Choate said. “I’d like to get all of them. I’m not going to say the breaststroke. I’m not sure that one’s within reach.”
The Norcross 100 breaststroke record is also the all-time Gwinnett County record of 1:01.80, set in 1989 by Mary Ellen Blanchard, a three-time American record-holder in the breaststroke. While that record is ambitious, there are plenty of times for her to chase in her final high school season.
“I definitely want to make my state record (in the 100 back) faster, hopefully lower it by a second,” Choate said. “I might swim 2 (200) free next year. I like to go around with events. Just self-improvement is my biggest goal.”
Though her junior year isn’t over, Choate already know where she is headed after high school. She committed to the Florida Gators in November after also making visits to Texas and Kentucky.
“I’m very excited for Florida,” Choate said. “Their new coaching staff is great and the environment there is so fun. Being in Florida, of course, is great. I can see the future of the program and it’s going to be great.”
