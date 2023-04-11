DSC_9036.jpg

Norcross senior Catie Choate, a Florida signee, is the Daily Post's Girls Swimmer of the Year for a second straight season.

Catie Choate will look back fondly at her final season on the Norcross swimming and diving team, but things could have very easily gone in a different direction.

Choate, the Daily Post's Girls Swimmer of the Year, became a four-time state champion in the 100-yard backstroke and was also victorious in the 200 individual medley at state despite suffering a stress fracture in her back last November.

