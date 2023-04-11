Catie Choate will look back fondly at her final season on the Norcross swimming and diving team, but things could have very easily gone in a different direction.
Choate, the Daily Post's Girls Swimmer of the Year, became a four-time state champion in the 100-yard backstroke and was also victorious in the 200 individual medley at state despite suffering a stress fracture in her back last November.
“I wish (the season) could have gone a little bit better, because I was dealing with a stress fracture in my back all of December,” said Choate. “I sat most of December out. I couldn’t swim backstroke at county because of my back.
“But my team and coaches were so positive with me, because I know I got pretty down after coming back from the break and having to take it easy for a few meets and be careful because the stress fracture could get worse. It was a very fun season with my team. I feel I got a lot closer with everyone on my team.”
The six-time GHSA state champion, who has signed to swim at Florida, has re-written the Norcross record books. In the 2022-23 season, she broke records in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 200 freestyle and the 50 freestyle. Choate will graduate with school-best times in seven of the eight individual events. She also owns a GHSA state record in the 100 backstroke (53.33 seconds) that she set in her junior season and narrowly missed matching this season, finishing at 53.35.
“It's been a goal of mine since freshman year,” said Choate. “It’s very cool to be able to show versatility. When I finally got the 200 IM record, I was really excited.”
“We’re going to miss her,” said Norcross coach Frank Pitt. “She just makes it look easy. She floats and flies on the water. She has a nice natural stroke on every one of her events.”
Now back to 100 percent in the water (although there’s still some dry land training she’s eschewing), Choate’s focus before moving to Florida is USA Swimming’s international trials in July in Indianapolis, where she hopes to get a junior national team time and experience top-level competition.
“It’s a huge learning experience,” she said.
When asked why she chose Florida — which won the SEC championship, finished ninth at the NCAAs in March and had 16 swimmers earn All-America honors this past season — Choate said, “The second I stepped on campus and met everyone, I knew this was my home. I just love the state of Florida. The team atmosphere, the Olympic coaches — surrounding myself with these people just looked so appealing. I fell in love with it.”
Pitt, who has coached the Blue Devils swimming and diving teams for the past four years, said he’s confident Choate can be competitive in college.
“Our coaching staff really does believe she can keep pushing herself and keep getting faster,” said Pitt. “She’s got (international) trials this summer she’s trying to hit the times for.
“College will be interesting because everybody’s going to be an elite-level athlete, which should push her to get even better times. As long as nothing major happens injury-wise, she has lots of room to keep going.”
Pitt, who also coaches the school’s boys soccer team, said that he appreciated that Choate — whose brother Sam plays baseball and football for the Blue Devils and sister Ella is a sprinter on the Norcross track and field team — proved to be a good teammate.
“For being as good as she is, and she is an elite-level swimmer and athlete, Catie’s one of the nicest people on the team,” he said. “She’s willing to reach out and talk with people and help her teammates. But he’s not one of those ‘Hey, you need to do this, or hey, you need to do that’ folks. She tries to make friends with everybody on the team and is a good teammate in general.”
For her part, Choate, who began swimming at age 6 and joined the Dynamo Swim Club at 12, spoke of her positive experiences in high school.
“I would not trade my time at Norcross for anything. I loved it,” she said. “My classmates and teammates have been super-fun and super-chill. I have two siblings still at Norcross, so a big focus for me was to be on good terms with everyone, building relationships so that they can also succeed. I love Norcross.”
“She’s the best,” said Pitt. “I was lucky enough in my first year to have Jacob Budnitz, who was a state champion in the breaststroke, and Preston Linn, who that year finished second in the breaststroke and won the next two years. So we’ve had some really good individual swimmers in my short time here and Catie has been the most consistent and does more than one stroke as well. She’s been extremely dominant in the backstroke, but she broke (school) records in seven of the eight strokes.”
