PEACHTREE CORNERS — Teagan Wilkenloh scored off an assist from Kaitlyn Bobo within the first two minutes Tuesday night, sparking Wesleyan’s girls soccer team to a 9-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian in the season opener.
Wilkenloh finished with two goals, and Bobo had two goals and four assists. Laurel Edge had three goals for her first career hat track, as well as an assist. Cady Triplett and Lainey Jerding had one goal each.
Goalkeepers Grace Elsevier and Alex Edgar combined to post the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 4, South Forsyth 2
NORCROSS — Two goals from Ashley Garcia Miguel helped Norcross win its season opener 4-2 over South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Cam Chapman and Natalie Maguire also scored in the win.
St. Pius 2, Parkview 0
ATLANTA — Parkview fell 2-0 to St. Pius in Tuesday’s season opener.
North Oconee 4, Collins Hill 0
BOGART — Defending Class AAAA state champion and No. 1-ranked North Oconee beat Collins Hill 4-0 in Tuesday’s season opener.
Buford 9, Cherokee Bluff 0
BUFORD — Shea Owings had three goals and Carley Borgelt scored twice Tuesday as Buford routed Cherokee Bluff 9-0 in the season opener.
Natalie Debella, Emma Danley, Victoria Bahr and Neely Kerr scored a goal each in the win.
Lanier 4, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Emily Andrews scored twice Tuesday in a season-opening, 4-0 win over Discovery.
Zoe Zagotti and Alyssa Willis also scored in the win, while Riley Copeland and Naomi Moleka had assists. Freshman Karis Doker played well defensively in her high school debut.
Providence 2, Cross Keys 1
CHAMBLEE — Providence Christian edged Cross Keys 2-1 in Tuesday’s season opener.
Alex Escobar scored the Storm’s first goal and Grace Hauck’s goal, off an assist from Heidi Whitten, pushed the lead to 2-0 before Cross Keys scored late in regulation.
