NORCROSS — Sydney Farr had four goals, and Stella Allen had two goals and three assists Tuesday in third-ranked Brookwood’s 6-1 win over No. 9 Norcross in girls soccer.

Hayden Barnett and Selma Feriz also had assists for the Broncos.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peachtree Ridge 3, Parkview 2

LILBURN — Peachtree Ridge edged Parkview 3-2 on Tuesday.

Archer 5, Apalachee 0

WINDER — Archer improved to 3-1 on the season with a 5-0 win at Apalachee on Tuesday.

Abby Zerm had two goals, while Janya Gonzalez, Aria Hazzard and Emily Perry had a goal each. Gonzalez contributed a team-best two assists, and Anais Ruiz and Rachel Slade added an assist each.

Collins Hill 8, Dacula 0

DACULA — Collins Hill routed Dacula 8-0 on Tuesday.

North Oconee 1, Mill Creek 0

BOGART — North Oconee, ranked first in AAAA, edged Mill Creek, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, 1-0 on Tuesday.

Buford 3, South Forsyth 0

CUMMING — No. 2-ranked Buford posted a 3-0 victory at South Forsyth on Tuesday.

Carley Borgelt scored two goals, and Victoria Bahr had one, plenty of offense for goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand, who recorded the shutout.

GAC 15, Cedar Grove 0

NORCROSS — No. 1-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian topped Cedar Grove 15-0 on Tuesday.

Pinecrest 4, Providence 0

LILBURN — No. 4 Pinecrest topped Providence Christian 4-0 on Tuesday, dropping the Storm to 2-2-1 on the season.

