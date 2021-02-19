SUWANEE — Brookwood, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, topped Peachtree Ridge 2-0 Friday in girls soccer.
Sydney Farr had both goals for the Broncos.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 2, Dunwoody 0
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked ninth in AAAAAAA, edged Dunwoody 2-0 Friday for a 7-AAAAAAA win.
Hayley Foster and Morgan Hippeli had goals for the Blue Devils (5-1), and Arden Scourtis added an assist.
Discovery 6, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Discovery improved to 1-1 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 6-0 win at Duluth on Friday.
The Titans were led by Kimmy Altamirano (two goals, one assist), Theanna Burnett (two goals, one assist), Jessica Martinez (one goal, one assist), Jayeli Ramos (one goal) and Anniella Carrillo (one assist). Kyala Conner recorded the shutout in goal.
Mountain View 10, Tift County 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Angie Garcia had three first-half goals in Mountain View’s 10-0 win over Tift County on Friday.
Eva Lea Hoffman, Nathalie Rodriguez and Perla Martinez had assists in the first half as the Bears went ahead 3-0 at halftime.
The hosts pulled away in the second half on goals from Rachel Lifland, Kristina Blake, Martinez (two goals), Hoffman, Devi Dehaney and Addison Knauss. Layla Kerr, Bella Intharaksa (two assists), Garcia and Martinez had second-half assists.
Goalkeepers Maria Velarde and Valeria Biacotti shared time in the shutout.
Lanier 1, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — Lanier improved to 2-0 in 8-AAAAAA with a 1-0 win over Habersham Central on Friday.
The game’s only goal came from Emily Andrews off an assist from Victoria Jones.
Buford 10, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Victoria Bahr had five goals Friday in Buford’s 10-0, 8-AAAAAA win over Central Gwinnett.
Carolyn Calzada (one goal, two assists), Kennadie Marchand (one goal), Kaitlyn White (one goal), Abby Kilman (one goal), Alli Treadwell (one goal, one assist) and Ella Attaway (two assists) also contributed offensively.
Marchand and Alina Pope shared the shutout at goalkeeper.
Providence 2, Fellowship 1 (PKs)
LILBURN — Heidi Whitten, Myra Newhouse, Abi Lee and Paige Rooney were successful on penalty kicks Friday as Providence Christian edged Fellowship Christian 2-1 after a PK shootout.
Storm goalie Caroline Beckner saved one PK and Fellowship misfired on another.
Grace Hauck scored in regulation as Providence took a 1-0 lead before Fellowship scored an equalizer.
Hebron 6, Loganville Christian 0
DACULA — Fifth-ranked Hebron Christian stayed unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Loganville Christian on Friday.
Layton Glisson had three goals and an assist, and Cambry Holland had two goals and an assist to lead the victory. Jules Steele (one goal), Addie Martin (two assists), Emma Martin (one assist) and Sofia Bombaloff (one assist) also contributed in the attack. Goalkeeper Keira Oliver posted her second shutout of the season.
The Lions are 3-0 on the season.
