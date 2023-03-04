SNELLVILLE — Shiloh beat Lanier 4-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA girls soccer on Friday.
Blanca Cruz had two goals and one assist, and Casey Maddox had two goals and two assists to fuel the victory. Ameliah Dixon added an assist.
Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 15 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Collins Hill 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — After a 90-minute weather delay before kickoff, Mountain View toppled Collins Hill 3-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
The Bears (6-4, 2-1 region) got all three goals from Nandi Carpenter, two assists from Angie Garcia and one assist from Addison Knauss.
Goalkeeper Emily German recorded the shutout.
Norcross 7, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Third-ranked Norcross defeated Berkmar 7-0 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Cameron Martin had four goals, Gianna Vescovo scored twice and Ashley Garcia had one goal and one assist. Ivana Valverde, Alexa Foster and Florencia Bartholomai had assists.
Goalkeepers Sophie Katz and Lea Smith shared the shutout as the Blue Devils improved to 8-1.
Brookwood 6, South 0
SNELLVILLE — No. 5-ranked Brookwood coasted to a 6-0 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Hayden Barnett scored two goals, and the Broncos got one goal each from Tamia Smokes, Maddie Allen, Selma Feriz and Abby Newman.
Meadowcreek 2, Duluth 1 (PKs)
DULUTH — After battling to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime, Meadowcreek topped Duluth 2-1 on penalty kicks (4-3 on PKs) Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Mill Creek 12, Dacula 0
HOSCHTON — No. 7 Mill Creek rolled to a 12-0 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA Friday.
Katie Tucker (two goals, one assist), Ella Vasquez (two goals), Ashley Sumrell (one goal, four assists), Maci Halama (one goal, one assist) and Ellie Hurd (one goal, three assists) had multi-point games for the Hawks.
Kayleigh Mallare, Mia Palumbo, Jessie Finley, Addie Green and Abby Graeser had one goal each, while Karina Pashkovets and Liya Ferguson had an assist each.
Buford 10, Central 0
BUFORD — No. 1-ranked Buford cruised past Central Gwinnett 10-0 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Hebron 1, Calvary Day 0
SAVANNAH — Hebron Christian, No. 10 in AAA, eked out a 1-0 win over Calvary Day on Friday.
