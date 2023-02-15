GAINESVILLE — Seckinger’s girls soccer team claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory, the first in program history, over Chestatee on Tuesday.
Jaylyn Johnson scored all three Jaguar goals, the last a game-winner with 10 seconds remaining off an assist from fellow freshman Katie Lee.
The milestone win came in first-year school Seckinger’s first Region 8-AAAA match.
“I am just really proud of our girls tonight,” Seckinger girls coach Brooke Bortles said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Buford 3, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Buford, No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, downed Peachtree Ridge 3-0 Tuesday.
Emmie Henderson scored two of the Wolves’ goals, and Alli Treadwell scored the other.
Norcross 4, Mountain View 0
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked fifth in AAAAAAA, blanked Mountain View 4-0 on Tuesday.
Cameron Martin scored two of the Blue Devils’ goals, while Gianna Vescovo and Tessa Balsman scored a goal each. Alexa Foster, Mary Ratcliff and Ava Anderson had assists.
Norcross goalkeepers Sophie Katz and Lea Smith shared the shutout.
Mill Creek 3, South Forsyth 0
SUWANEE — Sixth-ranked Mill Creek topped South Forsyth 3-0 Tuesday.
Maya Zmistowski had a goal and an assist for the Hawks, while both Jessie Findley and Katie Tucker scored a goal each. Ashley Sumrell added an assist.
Brookwood 3, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — No. 8-ranked Brookwood defeated Collins Hill 3-1 Tuesday night.
Hayden Barnett scored two goals for the Broncos, and Amaya Jackson scored one.
Archer 8, Clarke Central 0
ATHENS — No. 9 Archer routed Clarke Central 8-0 Tuesday.
Libby Hutzell (three goals), Ansley Ramon (two goals, two assists), Aniyah Collier (two goals, one assist), Janya Gonzalez (one goal, three assists) and Kennedy Wofford (one assist) for the Tigers (5-0).
Shiloh 5, North Forsyth 1
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh defeated North Forsyth 5-1 Tuesday behind two goals from Casey Maddox.
The Generals also got two assists from Ameliah Dixon, one goal and one assist from Lewhat Tesfazghi and one goal each from Blanca Cruz and Liz Macedo.
Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made six saves and allowed only a penalty kick goal.
Hebron 6, Lake Oconee 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian rolled to a 6-0 win over Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday.
The Lions (4-0-1) got three goals and an assist from Emma Martin, and one goal each from Keira Oliver, Haley Redrick and Arianna Melton. Addi Martin, Ella Moore and Bailey Rogers delivered an assist.
Hebron goalkeeper Ava Isaacs had four saves in the win.
Wesleyan 3, East Forsyth 3
GAINESVILLE — Wesleyan tied East Forsyth 3-3 on Tuesday.
The Wolves’ goal scorers were Lainey Jerding, Emma Glazier and Mallory Suits.
