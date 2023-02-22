NORCROSS — Reese Black had five goals and two assists Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 10-0 victory over Tucker in girls soccer.
Isa Moreno (one goal, two assists), Leah Beaubien (one goal) and Margo Pritchard (three goals, one assists) also stood out in the attack. Goalkeeper Izzy Rickaby posted the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookwood 6, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood topped Grayson 6-0 for a 4-AAAAAAA win Tuesday.
Caitlyn Soroka and Abby Newman scored two goals each for the Broncos, while Hayden Barnett and Amaya Jackson scored one each.
Archer 4, South 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer stayed perfect on the season with a 4-0 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Tigers (6-0, 1-0 region) got two goals and an assist from Aniyah Collier, one goal from Ansley Ramon, one goal from Libby Hutzell and one assist from Gracie Tyrrell.
Parkview 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Parkview, No. 10 in AAAAAAA, earned its first 4-AAAAAAA win Tuesday with a 10-0 rout of Newton.
Kathleen Ngulefac led the Panthers with three goals and Christine Ngulefac had two goals, while Anna Braziunas, Sydney Steele, Brianna Salcido, Alex Gib and Hannah Schaff had one goal each.
Mountain View 3, North Springs 1
SANDY SPRINGS — Mountain View posted a 3-1 win at North Springs on Tuesday.
Nandi Carpenter had two goals and Angie Garcia had one goal and one assist for the Bears, while Layla Kerr and Itzel Duenas added an assist each.
Forsyth Central 3, North 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett fell 3-1 to Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs’ goal came from Hope Fredlund.
Shiloh 8, Gainesville 1
GAINESVILLE — Blanca Cruz had four goals Tuesday in Shiloh’s 8-1 win over Gainesville.
Josselyn Martinez (one goal), Casey Maddox (two goals, three assists), Ameliah Dixon (one goal, one assist) and Lewhat Tesfazghi (one assist) also stood out for the Generals, as did goalkeeper Aniyah Smith, who had five saves.
East Forsyth 4, Seckinger 0
BUFORD — East Forsyth defaeated Seckinger 4-0 on Tuesday.
Providence 3, Cross Keys 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian downed Cross Keys 3-0 Tuesday.
The Storm (3-3) got two goals from Clara Allen and one goal from Payton Usery. Grace Hauck and Anna Rae Reeves had an assist each.
