SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion and No. 1-ranked West Forsyth 3-0 on Friday.

Sarah Sirdah had two goals, one assisted by Layla Sirdah, and Sara Canzoneri scored one goal off an assist from Sarah Sirdah.

Mill Creek 2, Alpharetta 0

HOSCHTON — Fifth-ranked Mill Creek downed Alpharetta 2-0 Friday for a home-opening win.

Mia Jackson and Sloan Spees had goals for the Hawks, while Ashley Summrell delivered both assists.

Mountain View 6, Discovery 0

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated visiting Discovery 6-0 on Friday.

Eva Lea Hoffman (two goals, one assist), Layla Kerr (two goals), Rachel Lifland (one goal, one assist), Angie Garcia (one goal) and Taylor Fegley (two assists) led the Bears’ offense.

Goalkeepers B.G. Dunn and Z. Williams shared the shutout.

Brookwood 8, Lanier 0

SUGAR HILL — Stella Allen had four goals and Sydney Farr scored three in sixth-ranked Brookwood’s 8-0 win over Lanier on Friday.

Hayden Barnett had the other goal.

Allen had four assists, Farr had two assists, Barnett had one assist and Jazmine Cardenas had one assist.

GAC 11, Pinecrest 1

CUMMING — Class AAA second-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian routed Pinecrest 11-1 Friday. Pinecrest is ranked second in A Private.

Sophia Asiain had three goals, while Reese Black and Micah Bryant scored two each. Madeline Rash, Isa Moreno and Leah Timberlake had a goal each, while goalie Denver Tolson made three saves.

Whitefield 4, Providence 1

SMYRNA — Providence Christian fell behind 3-0 in the first half and lost 4-1 at ninth-ranked Whitfield Academy on Friday.

The Storm (1-1-1) got a goal from Heidi Whitten.

