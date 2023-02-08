SUWANEE — Parkview’s girls soccer team posted a 4-0 road victory over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Panthers (2-0) got one goal each from Ella Price, Keely Klinect, Kathleen Ngulefac and Alex Gib.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookwood 6, Lanier 0
SNELLVILLE — Addison Moynihan’s three goals helped Brookwood to a 6-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday.
Maddie Allen had two goals for the Broncos, and Hayden Barnett scored one.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Dacula 0
DACULA — Peachtree Ridge defeated Dacula 3-0 on Tuesday behind two goals from Meghan Goolsby and one goal from Isabella Solis.
Mountain View 2, North Forsyth 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View claimed a 2-0 win over North Forsyth on Tuesday.
Ashley Castillo scored a first-half goal off Taylor Fegley’s assist, and Nandi Carpenter tacked on a second-half goal. Goalkeepers B.G. Dunn and Emily German shared the shutout.
Archer 10, Apalachee 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rolled to a 10-0 win over Apalachee on Tuesday.
Janya Gonzalez (two goals), Gracie Tyrrell (two goals), Libby Hutzell (one goal, two assists), Emily Perry (two assists), Aniyah Collier (one goal, one assist) and Gaby Nabor (one goal, one assist) led the Tigers. Ansley Ramon, Abby Zerm and Anais Ruiz had a goal each, while Nicole Torres added an assist.
Norcross 7, Shiloh 1
NORCROSS — Cameron Martin’s four goals helped Norcross past Shiloh 7-1 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils also got two goals from Tessa Balsman and one goal from Ashley Garcia. Mia Obergon and Garcia contributed assists in the attack.
Buford 2, South Forsyth 0
BUFORD — Goalkeeper Natalie Dinh posted the shutout Tuesday as Buford topped South Forsyth 2-0.
Duluth 10, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth coasted to a 10-0 win over Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Mill Creek 1, North Oconee 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek tied North Oconee 1-1 on Tuesday.
Katie Tucker had the Hawks’ goal off Maya Zmistowski’s assist.
Hebron 1, Seckinger 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian improved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over Seckinger on Tuesday.
Camryn Long scored the match’s lone goal off an assist from Addie Martin. Lions goalkeeper Ava Isaacs made four saves.
Providence 4, Weber 3
LILBURN — Grace Hauck’s hat trick powered Providence Christian to a 4-3 win over Weber on Tuesday.
In addition to Hauck’s three goals, the Storm (2-0) got one goal from Clara Allen and nine saves from goalkeeper Caroline Beckner.
Wesleyan 9, Berkmar 2
LILBURN — Lainey Jerding had six goals and Cady Triplett had four assists Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 9-2 victory over Berkmar.
Olivia Cardile, Laurel Edge and Emma Glazier had a goal and an assist each for the Wolves.
