x_DSC2128.jpg

Scenes and action during Tuesday night’s soccer game played at North Gwinnett. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — Parkview’s girls soccer team posted a 4-0 road victory over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The Panthers (2-0) got one goal each from Ella Price, Keely Klinect, Kathleen Ngulefac and Alex Gib.

