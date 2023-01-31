thumbnail_IMG_5096.jpg

Laura Freeman

NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman.

Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.

Recommended for you