NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman.
Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 6, Grayson 0
HOSCHTON — Mia Jackson and Ashley Sumrell scored two goals each Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 6-0 win over Grayson.
Maci Halama and Ava Butler also had goals.
Brookwood 2, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood blanked Mountain View 2-0 on Tuesday.
Ashlynn Tillery and Addison Moynihan scored goals for the Broncos.
Archer 7, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Aniyah Collier and Ansley Ramon had two goals each Tuesday in Archer’s 7-0 win over Discovery.
Kennedy Wofford (goal), Libby Hutzell (one goal, one assist), Rachel Lee (one goal), Janya Gonzalez (three assists) and Abby Zerm (one assist) also stood out for the Tigers.
North 3, South 1
SNELLVILLE — North Gwinnett slipped past South Gwinnett for a 3-1 win Tuesday.
Isa Pozna scored twice for the Bulldogs, and Hope Fredlund added a goal.
Parkview 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Parkview defeated Peachtree Ridge 2-0 on Tuesday.
Shiloh 12, Clarkston 2
SNELLVILLE — Blanca Cruz had nine goals and two assists in Shiloh’s 12-2 win over Clarkston on Tuesday.
Josselyn Martinez (two goals), Bianca Warren (one goal), Courtney Owens (two assists), Ameliah Dixon (three assists), Liz Macedo (two assists) and Adia Scarlett (one assist) were the Generals’ other contributors in the attack.
Goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 11 saves.
Loganville 9, Seckinger 1
LOGANVILLE — Seckinger fell 9-1 to Loganville in its inaugural game on Tuesday.
Hebron 1, Whitefield 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian blanked Whitefield Academy 1-0 Tuesday.
Keira Oliver scored the Lions’ goal on a penalty kick, and goalkeeper Ava Isaacs made six saves in the shutout.
Wesleyan 0, North Forsyth 0
CUMMING — Wesleyan tied North Forsyth 0-0 in Tuesday’s season opener.
