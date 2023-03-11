SUWANEE — No. 5-ranked Norcross defeated Peachtree Ridge 4-1 Friday in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls soccer.
Ashley Garcia, Ava Anderson, Cameron Martin and Hayden Bilz scored the Blue Devils’ goals. Kayla Maguire, Mayra Saldana Vega and Martin had assists.
Norcross improves to 10-1 on the season.
Maya Mansur scored her first goal of the season for Peachtree Ridge.
GIRLS SOCCER
North 1, Northview 0
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett edged Northview 1-0 Friday.
Chaislyn Godleski scored the Bulldogs’ game-winning goal.
Mountain View 10, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Nandi Carpenter scored five goals Friday in Mountain View’s 10-0 victory over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Taylor Fegley (one goal, one assist), Eva Lea Hoffman (one goal, two assists), Ashley Castillo (one goal), Josselyn Almanza (one goal), Itzel Duenas (one assist) and Angie Marzano (one assist) also chipped in as the Bears improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Mill Creek 10, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Mill Creek defeated Collins Hill 10-0 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Hawks were led by Becca Graeser (one goal), Katie Tucker (two goals, one assist), Abby Graeser (one goal, one assist), Ashley Sumrell (two goals, one assist), Liya Ferguson (one goal), London Crawford (one goal), Mia Palumbo (one goal), Riley Renwick (one goal, one assist), Maci Halama (one assist) and Maya Zmistowski (three assists).
Providence 1, Union County 0
LILBURN — Clara Allen scored the game-winning goal Friday in Providence Christian’s 1-0 win over Union County in 8-AA.
