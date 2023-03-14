6948852311367718781.jpg

Mia Jackson

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, knocked off No. 5 Forsyth Central 5-0 in girls soccer on Tuesday.

Mia Jackson scored three goals for the Hawks (9-1-1), while Katie Tucker had a goal and an assist. Riley Renwick had one goal, Maci Halama had two assists and Ashley Sumrell added an assist.

