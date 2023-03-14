HOSCHTON — Mill Creek, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, knocked off No. 5 Forsyth Central 5-0 in girls soccer on Tuesday.
Mia Jackson scored three goals for the Hawks (9-1-1), while Katie Tucker had a goal and an assist. Riley Renwick had one goal, Maci Halama had two assists and Ashley Sumrell added an assist.
Forsyth Central falls to 9-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 4, Collins Hill 3 (OT)
SUWANEE — Betsy Bu’s penalty kick in overtime was the game-winner Tuesday as visiting Peachtree Ridge squeaked past Collins Hill 4-3.
Nia Anderson, Meghan Goolsby and Maya Mansur also scored for the Lions.
Buford 7, Dacula 0
DACULA — No. 1 Buford rolled to a 7-0 win at Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Ella Attaway scored two of the Wolves’ goals, while Alli Treadwell, Sophia Martelli, Maci Stancil, Rose Martelli and Addison Attaway scored a goal each. Goalkeeper Nat Dinh posted the shutout.
Brookwood 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — No. 9 Brookwood routed Newton 10-0 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Hayden Barnett led the attack with three goals. She was supported by Jenna Buice (one goal), Addison Moynihan (one goal, two assists), Maddie Allen (one goal, two assists), Anabelle Campos (one assist), Emily Martin (one goal, one assist), Ashlyn Tillery (one goal), Caitlyn Soroka (one goal, one assist) and Peyton Rhodes (one goal).
North 7, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett downed Discovery 7-0 in 7-AAAAAAA action on Tuesday.
Isa Pozna scored three goals and Weslee Istone-Haupt had two goals to lead the Bulldogs. Kim Rodas and Jet Mirenda added one goal each.
Milton 4, Norcross 1
MILTON — No. 4-ranked Norcross saw its five-game winning streak end with a 4-1 loss at unranked Milton on Tuesday.
Gianna Vescovo had the only goal for the Blue Devils (10-2).
Shiloh 2, North Forsyth 1
CUMMING — Ameliah Dixon scored both goals Tuesday in Shiloh’s 2-1 win over North Forsyth in 8-AAAAAA.
Casey Maddox and Liz Macedo assisted Dixon’s goals. Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 12 saves, including one penalty kick stop, and gave up her only goal with seven seconds remaining.
Hebron 8, Monroe Area 0
MONROE — Emma Martin had four goals and Mia Glisson scored three Tuesday as fifth-ranked Hebron Christian opened 8-AAA play with an 8-0 win over Monroe Area.
The Lions (9-0-2) also got a goal from Kendra Cornett, three assists from Keira Oliver and one assist each from Layla Melton and Elizabeth Stone.
Goalkeeper Ava Isaacs made two saves in the shutout.
Providence 3, Bethlehem 0
LILBURN — Grace Hauck had a part in every goal Tuesday as Providence Christian defeated Bethlehem Christian 3-0.
Hauck had two goals and an assist, while Lindsay Mosley had a goal and Clara Allen had an assist. Goalkeeper Caroline Beckner recorded her fourth shutout of the season for the Storm (6-5).
