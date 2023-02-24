A5R556525QN_ArcherTigersOvalgray_large.jpg

LILBURN — No. 7-ranked Archer remained unbeaten on the girls soccer season with a 2-0 victory over No. 10 Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.

Gaby Nabor and Ansley Ramon scored one goal each, and Ana Ruiz had an assist. The Tigers are 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.

