LILBURN — No. 7-ranked Archer remained unbeaten on the girls soccer season with a 2-0 victory over No. 10 Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Gaby Nabor and Ansley Ramon scored one goal each, and Ana Ruiz had an assist. The Tigers are 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
GIRLS SOCCER
North 1, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett picked up a big Region 7-AAAAAAA win Friday, 1-0 over rival Peachtree Ridge.
Weslee Istone-Haupt scored the match’s only goal, while the North defense played well in the shutout.
Buford 4, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Buford topped Mountain View 4-1 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Neely Kerr and Evany Torres scored two goals each in the win.
Mountain View’s goal was scored by Nandi Carpenter off an assist from goalkeeper B.G. Dunn.
Brookwood 10, Newton 0
SNELLVILLE — All seven seniors scored on Senior Night as No. 6-ranked Brookwood rolled to a 10-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Tamia Smokes had two goals, while Anabelle Campos, Maddie Osburn, Ally Connelly, Emily Martin, Imani Okunlola, Selma Feriz, Elena Moseley and Jasmine Cardenas scored one goal each. Goalkeeper Peyton Rhodes earned the shutout.
Norcross 10, Discovery 0
NORCROSS — Fourth-ranked Norcross opened 7-AAAAAAA play with a 10-0 win over Discovery on Friday.
Cameron Martin had three goals, Gianna Vescovo and Ashley Garcia had two goals each and Tessa Balsman, Alexa Foster and Ashley Valentine added a goal each.
Mill Creek 10, Central 0
HOSCHTON — No. 5-ranked Mill Creek had no trouble Friday in a 10-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Maya Zmistowski (two goals, two assists), Ashley Sumrell (two goals), Katie Tucker (two goals), Abby Graeser (one goal, one assist) and Ella Vasquez (one goal, one assist) led the Hawks. Mill Creek also got offensive contributions from Mia Palumbo (goal), Mia Jackson (goal) and Mia Manguno (assist).
Shiloh 9, Apalachee 1
SNELLVILLE — Casey Maddox had four goals and three assists Friday in Shiloh’s 9-1 victory over Apalachee.
Blanca Cruz (two goals), Josselyn Martinez (one goal) and Ameliah Dixon (two goals, two assists) also played well in the attack. Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made five saves.
GAC 5, Wesleyan 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked eighth in AAAAA, defeated Wesleyan, No. 10 in AAA, 5-1 Friday.
The Spartans’ offensive leaders were Reese Black (two goals, one assist), Leah Beaubien (one goal), Margo Pritchard (one goal), Cydney Pace (one goal), Isa Moreno (one assist), Riley James (one assist) and Zoey Schulter (one assist). GAC goalkeeper Izzy Rickaby made nine saves.
Abia Nash had Wesleyan’s goal.
Seckinger 3, East Hall 1
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger earned a 3-1 win at East Hall on Friday in 8-AAAA play.
Jahslyn Smith, Katie Lee and Jaylyn Johnson scored goals for the Jaguars.
Providence 3, Bethlehem 2 (OT)
BETHLEHEM — Providence Christian pulled out a 3-2 overtime win over Bethlehem Christian on Friday.
Lindsay Mosley, Sydney Cook and Payton Usery had goals for the Storm (4-3), while Grace Hauck and Charlotte Martin had assists. Providence goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 16 saves.
