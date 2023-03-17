NORCROSS — Gianna Vescovo’s game-winning goal in overtime lifted Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, to a 3-2 victory over Meadowcreek in a Region 7-AAAAAAA match.
Cameron Martin and Ava Anderson scored goals in regulation for the Blue Devils. Ashlyn Valentine, Florencia Bartholomai and Martin had assists.
Norcross improves to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the region, while Meadowcreek falls to 9-2-2 overall and 3-2 in region play.
GIRLS SOCCER
North 8, Duluth 0
DULUTH — North Gwinnett rolled past Duluth 8-0 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Caroline Varitek, Iliana Hernandez and Jet Mirenda scored two goals each, while Isa Pozna and Weslee Istone-Haupt scored one each.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Peachtree Ridge posted a 3-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Isabella Solis scored two goals, and Meghan Goolsby scored one.
Grayson 10, Newton 1
LOGANVILLE — Amra Hessimovic had four goals and Tiffany Dang scored three Friday in Grayson’s 10-1 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Valerie Baccino, Jeniah Lewis and Kennedi Warren-Young added a goal each in the win.
Buford 7, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Buford overpowered Mountain View for a 7-0 win in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Mill Creek 13, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 8-ranked Mill Creek defeated Central Gwinnett 13-0 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
East Jackson 3, Providence 2 (PKs)
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost a heartbreaker 3-2 on penalty kicks Friday against East Jackson.
The Storm (6-6, 1-2) got an equalizing goal from Clara Allen with a few minutes left in regulation to force overtime at 2-2. Lindsay Mosley scored Providence’s first goal in regulation off an assist from Grace Hauck.
Mosley, Hauck, Payton Usery, Charlotte Martin and Annabel Patronilha converted PKs in the shootout for Providence, while Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 23 saves.
